Jones nets brace as Llanfair ease to win at Amlwch

GEMMA Jones maintained her superb early season form with two goals as Llanfair United returned from Amlwch Town celebrating a 6-0 victory.

Further goals from Elen Pugh, Angharad Davies, Ffion Lewis and Sarah Ellis ensured United remained on the coat tails of the North Wales Women’s League pacesetters.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town slipped to a 10-1 defeat at unbeaten league leaders Gap Northop Hall.

Ashley Foster led the rout with a five goal haul with Chelsea Evans, Shannon Hobbs, Laura Pennington, Ann Marie Jones and Kirstie Kural completing the scoring.

Llanidloes reduced the arrears through Sophie Cook following good work by Niamh Pugh but were unable to prevent Northop Hall easing to a comprehensive victory.