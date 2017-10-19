Jones completes fightback with winner for Town

RICHARD Jones struck a late winner as Newtown completed a thrilling fightback in a 3-2 win at Droitwich in division one of the Midlands Men’s League.

Early goals from Matt Gurr and Sam Redford gave the hosts an early lead before Town hit back with Carwyn Owen reducing the arrears following sustained pressure.

Captain Tom Hillidge brought Town level midway through the second-half before Jones completed the comeback with the winner with seven minutes remaining.

Hillidge said: “This result is a huge turning point for the club and provides a real confidence boost for an ever growing squad.”

Meanwhile Presteigne had to be content with a point from a 2-2 draw at Haverfordwest in the South Wales Women’s Premier League.

Sioned Price picked out Jess Goodwin to break the deadlock for the Radnorshire side only for the hosts to restore parity before the break and lead soon after.

However Presteigne were not to be denied with summer signing Holly Fothergill and Mes Cosgrave linking for Goodwin to complete her brace and claim a point.

Meanwhile Rachel Ellen also starred with a double as Radnor left it late to complete a 2-1 win at home to Milford Haven in division one of the South Wales Women’s League.