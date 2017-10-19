Herdman rises to Welsh shooting elite with eye on Olympics

STEFFAN Herdman has been selected for British Shooting’s high potential programme.

The 18 year old from Machynlleth is a rapidly rising star in the sport having set a new personal best ay the Welsh Airgun Championships last weekend.

Herdman completed the three day event with a PB of 551 set while claiming two fifth place finishes and one fourth.

Now Herdman has been identified as potential star of the 2014 Olympics, continuing his rapid rise in the sport which he took up three years ago under personal coach John Kelman.

Herdman said: “John is a brilliant coach, his technical knowledge and the way he motivates me inspires me to achieve all I can and is the reason for my success.”

Herdman, also an accomplished swimmer, is currently studying Police Sciences in the University of South Wales and looking forward to national squad training sessions in the National Sport Centre in Cardiff.

Herdman said: “I am proud to represent Wales and looking forward to the future.