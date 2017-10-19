Abermule win the Dingle derby

ABERMULE kept their heads in a heated Dingle derby to complete a Spar Mid Wales League Cup first round upset in a 2-1 victory at home to Kerry.

Kerry led through Luke Mumford before Tommy Jones and Dave Anthony struck to complete a spirited fightback for Mule.

Kerry ended the tie with just nine men with Liam Andrew and Max McLaughlin both earning their marching orders as Mule held firm to book their second round date.

Meanwhile Builth Wells also completed an upset with a 4-2 derby victory at home to Llandrindod Wells.

Goals from Metcalf and Josh Price gave the Bulls the lead before the Spamen levelled with an own goal and Kieran McCarley strike.

However Builth were not to be denied with Charlie Boucher restoring their advantage before Richie Powell returned to haunt his former club to complete the upset.

Churchstoke survived a scare before prevailing 3-2 winners on penalties at Llansantffraid Village after being locked 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Tony Meredith fired Churchstoke ahead before Tom Gale levelled and Wayne Austin gave Village the lead with Joe Haycock’s 30 yard free-kick restoring parity.

Home goalkeeper Rhys Jones pulled off a host of saves to take the game into extra-time and penalties when opposite number Nick Lewis saved three spot-kicks to send Churchstoke through.

Meanwhile Brecon Northcote stormed to an emphatic 7-1 win at Hay St Marys.

Will Goodwin’s strike proved scant consolation for the hosts as Joel Evans starred with a hat-trick and Craig Evans fired a brace with Tom Morgan and Jack Evans completing the Stags tally.

Knighton Town also celebrated first round derby success with goals from Danny Ives and Mark Jones earning a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Presteigne.

Tywyn Bryncrug booked their second round ticket with goals from Aled Jones, Mike Rees, Mark Edmonson and Ben Richards cancelling a Ryan Davies reply in a 4-1 win at Borth United.

Elsewhere Penybont handed Bow Street a fright before the first division side prevailed 5-3 winners at the Racecourse.

Andy Gittins and Ben Jones both completed doubles with Mark Gornall also netting while a Lewis Pugh brace and Samed De Groot goal kept Penybont in contention.

Mattie Davies struck twice with Elwyn Edwards also on target as Aberaeron won 3-0 at Aberystwyth University.

Meanwhile Radnor Valley progressed with Lewis Morris, Elliot Morris, Callum Matthews and an own goal cancelling a Harry Sharman reply in a 4-1 win over Talgarth Town.

Harry Holt struck twice as Carno won 5-0 at Montgomery Town with Peter Rees, Adam Williams and Scott Williams completing the Greens account.

Llanidloes Town also progressed with a 6-2 win at Newbridge with goals from Matt Savage, George Clarke, Richie Evans, Rhys Evans, Ed Clarke and Callum Jones cancelling replies from Ollie Woods and Aeron Powell.

Elsewhere a Richard Davies double inpsired Berriew to a 5-2 win over Dyffryn Banw with Matt Mumford, George Davies and Karl Seliaerts strikes cancelling Tom Foulkes’ brace.

Adam Davies starred with a brace as Welshpool Town strolled to a 4-0 win over Machynlleth with Will Thomas and Ricky Litchfield sealing their progress.