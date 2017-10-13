Bonsall's brace scuppers Llanfair

NEWTOWN Ladies moved to within two points of the top of the North Wales Women’s Hockey League Division One table with a 3-1 victory over local rivals Llanfair.

Standout performances from two-goal Claire Bonsall and youngster Ruth Jenkins propelled Newtown to victory in a keenly contested local derby at the Maldwyn, and it was Bonsall who struck first, tucking home a penalty corner early on to give the home side the lead.

Llanfair hit back almost immediately through Mary Griffiths but it was Bonsall who again struck from a penalty corner to ensure Newtown went in leading at the break; before Karen Lewis latched on to Heidi Langford’s low cross from the right wing to score from close range and put the game beyond doubt at 3-1.

Elsewhere Welshpool gained their first points of the season at The Flash with a battling 1-1 draw against Colwyn Bay, Llanfair’s next opponents. Beth Wyn-Williams struck early for Welshpool to send the home side in a goal to the good at half time, but Colwyn Bay salvaged a point with a late equaliser to maintain their unbeaten start.

In the day’s other fixtures in the division Pwllheli were thumped 9-0 by leaders Ardudwy, while joint leaders Dysynni hit double figures, hammering Ruthin by 10-1.

Over in the Shropshire League, Montgomery Ladies grabbed their first win of the season with a convincing 4-0 victory over Ludlow at The Flash.

New signing Emma Hockly found the back of Ludlow’s net with a well taken goal after some neat early passing, while strong defensive displays from Kelly Mellor, Anna Marie and Karen Murray kept the Ludlow attack at bay.

Monty added their second just before half time when Megan Randell scored with a fantastic strike, before Hockly added her second of the game and Nicky Turner smashed home in her first game back after maternity leave to make it 4-0.