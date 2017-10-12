Llanfair sting cup rivals into action

BATTLING Llanfair United Ladies headed out of the FAW Women’s cup – but not before handing premier league Llandudno a fright at Mount Field.

United found themselves 2-0 to the good against the North Wales side after an explosive start, Mary Griffiths giving them the lead with a speculative effort after five minutes, before Hannah Lloyd doubled their advantage with a first time strike from Gemma Jones’ low cross moments later.

But the visitors were handed a way back into the game when Mary Bailey turned a cross into her own net and Tudno’s Katie Bow struck moments before the half time whistle to level the scores.

Having regained their composure, a slick second half Seasiders stepped up the pace and when Sam Evans gave them the lead on 71 minutes the result never looked in doubt; although Sophie Owen’s late double gave the scoreline a slightly flattering 5-2 veneer, sending Llandudno through to the second round and leaving Llanfair boss Matthew Evans to reflect on what might have been.

”They looked a little bit shell-shocked at 2-0 didn’t they. But credit to Llandudno, who were very good, professional outfit and technically excellent with the ball on the floor,” he said.

“The commitment and effort from us was absolutely fantastic, it was good experience for our girls and we’ll take that forward into the league for this season.”