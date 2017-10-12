Cobra clinch victory over Llanidloes in Swalec Bowl

OLD rivals Cobra and Llanidloes renewed acquaintances in the Swalec Bowl on Saturday, but it was hosts Cobra who will be taking their place in the third round after seeing off a determined Llani effort to win 30-18.

These two sides are now league rivals after Cobra’s relegation last year, but the home side went into the tie as favourites and lived up to their early billing when Bryn Davies capitalised on good carries by forwards Bryn Edwards and Nico Williams to head over the line; Wil Worthington converting to give the hosts an early 10-0 advantage.

Wil Worthington sent his penalty over to edge the home side 13-5 clear after Adam Pryce had gone over for Llanidloes, but the visitors were back in contention when Llanidloes’ Paul Jehu intercepted a long pass and ran in from 50 meters out, before Pryce’s conversion narrowed the deficit to a single point at 13-12.

But just as the tide was beginning to turn it was Richard Jones who used his pace to full effect after receiving the ball wide 30 meters out, running in for Worthington to convert once more.

After the break,it was Llanidloes’ turn to make use of the conditions to exert some pressure on the Cobra back line and the pressure told as Pryce punished two indiscretions at the ruck with successful penalties to narrow the score to 23-18 with 10 minutes to play.

But once again Cobra were able to respond and when Richard Jones capitalised on good work by number 8 Dorian Lloyd to score his second try of the afternoon it was to prove decisive.

Meanwhile Newtown also headed through to the third round with a confidence boosting 36-0 victory at Angelsey side Benllech.

Newtown started brightly and with the wind at their backs in challenging conditions at Division Three North side Benllech, and good work in the scrums saw the visitors race to a 17-0 lead at the interval, with Twm Jones, Glen Pybus and Jack Benyon-Thomas running in tries, while Dylan Leach was able to battle through the conditions to send over a conversion.

There was some doubt if Newtown had made enough use of the favourable conditions at half time but an improved second half performance saw two further tries from Tom Andrews and a sixth from captain Glen Lloyd, with a conversion each from Dylan Leach and Will Whittington, to send Town through to the next round in convincing fashion.