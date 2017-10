WELSHPOOL Under 14s ended the Bala Rugby Festival with an unbeaten record.

Ben Owen-Smith starred with a brace of tries in a 19-0 win over Dolgellau before two tries from Arthur Powell inspired Pool to a 12-12 draw with the hosts

Pool celebrated their first ever victory over Bro Ffestiniog before ending the day with a battling 10-5 victory over old rivals Newtown.