Davies storms to win in Magny Cours

CHAZ Davies tasted glory with a podium finish in the 11th round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) at Magny Cours last weekend.

Victory in race two in France represented the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team its eighth overall win of the season.

Meanwhile victory ensured the Presteigne star kept alive his bid to claim second place in the overall championship with two rounds remaining.

Davies endured a frustrating start to the weekend and despite racing to second place on race one his challenge would be undermined by electrical, braking and acceleration issues culminating in a disappointing 10th place finish.

However Davies hit back in race two to claim the 27th win of his career.

Davies set the pace from the start, establishing a five second gap on his closest challenger to cross the line with full points and bring his tally for the campaign to 327 points to remain in third overall

The Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team will resume action at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain in the penultimate round of the championship on October 20-22.

Davies said: “Sunday’s race was the best way to put behind us a couple of tough races. I woke up feeling really motivated and I think it showed in the opening laps, as I was making passes and got to the front pretty quickly from 11th position.

“It wasn’t an easy race though. The rain was on and off throughout, and it was hard to tell where the wet patches could be. It was a matter of pushing hard but not too much, just enough to keep the gap in check, and that’s what we did.

“Now we’re looking forward to the last two races, the hunt for second position in the championship is still open and we can be fast both in Jerez and Qatar.”