Bache back at Crosses

Fri Oct 06, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Friday 6 October 2017 10:09
FOUR Crosses have welcomed the return of midfielder Paul Bache to Foxen Manor.
The midfielder returns to the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire Honda Division One leaders for a second spell from North West Counties League side FC Oswestry Town.
Football
