President's Day joy for ruthless COBRA

COBRA maintained their unbeaten start to the North Wales League Two season with a commanding 32-3 victory at home to Rhyl.

The hosts marked President’s Day in style and overcame the testing conditions and a Rhyl side reduced to 14 men on 20 minutes following a succession infringements with Lloyd Mayor kicking the resulting penalty.

COBRA’s dominance started to take its toll as the hosts increased their lead with fly-half Mayor taking a quick tap penalty to cross under the posts and convert the extras to extend their lead to 10 points.

It was a similar story after the break with COBRA dominating possession and territory and culminated in a hooker Steven Isaac crashing over from close range for his fourth try in as many matches.

After a scrum on the five metre line and a few phases the ball made its way to Mayor who found a gap and dived over the line for his second try of the match.

COBRA secured a bonus point with another tap penalty as flanker Lloyd Bright crossed barged over from five metres.

COBRA’s final try followed a big effort by the forward pack and front row with Rhyl forced to collapse the scrum behind their own try line with COBRA awarded a penalty try.

Meanwhile Welshpool celebrated their first win of the season with a 13-6 victory over Llangollen.

The first-half proved a tight affair with two Dan Earle penalties ensuring a three point lead with the North Wales side replying with a penalty of their own from Roger Chadwick.

Chadwick levelled the score with a second penalty early in the second-half before the match became blighted by several flashpoints as tempers boiled over.

However Welshpool had the final say with Tom Davies’ try, converted by Earle, proving decisive.

Meanwhile Newtown’s wait for their opening win of the campaign continued following a 45-14 defeat at Shotton Steel.

A depleted Town were soon in trouble as two tries from John Ketland and one from Nathan Bennett saw the hosts each converted by Ketland gave Steel the lead.

However Town rallied and reduced the arrears with a well worked try from Tom Andrews, converted by Dylan Leach.

Steel capitalised on concentration lapses to settle the outcome after the break with Ketland adding two further tries while Rob Mydd also went over.

Town never gave up and were rewarded with a second try as Glen Pybus crossed the whitewash with Leach adding the extras.

Meanwhile Machynlleth were left frustrated in division three with scheduled visitors Rhos failing to raise a side for their clash at Cae Glas.

Elsewhere Welshpool IIs endured a day to forget with a visiting Porthmadog side running out emphatic 41-0 in a bad tempered friendly at Maesydre.