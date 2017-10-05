Mathias at the double to keep the Swifts soaring

GERAINT Mathias maintained his goal scoring form with a brace in St Harmon’s 3-1 victory over Brecon Northcote Reserves to climb to third in the table.

Hywel Watson completed the Swifts tally while Adam Tester reduced the arrears for the visiting Stags.

Llanidloes Town Reserves survived a late fright to remain top of the table with a 4-3 win at Builth Wells Reserves.

Rhys Evans’ hat-trick and a Conrad Galloway strike gave the Daffodils a comfortable lead only for a Dave Thomas double and Aron Walters goal to set up a tense finale.

Rhayader Town maintained their own title bid with Jamie Evans starring with a hat-trick in an 11-0 victory over Felindre.

Gareth Hughes and Mike Fowlie doubles and strikes from Richard Davies, Aaron Bates, Ryan Addison and Marc Wozencraft completed the Red Kites tally.

Meanwhile goals from Chad Channing and Gareth Bull earned Presteigne Reserves a 2-0 win over Llandrindod Wells Reserves while Knighton Town Reserves match with Hay St Marys Reserves was cancelled due to the regional referee shortage.