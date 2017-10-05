Llanrhaeadr boosted by Matthews return

Thu Oct 05, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 5 October 2017 21:05
LLANRHAEADR have hailed the return of striker Iwan Matthews to Tanllan.
The young striker returns to his home village club to boost their Spar Mid Wales League One title bid having joined Huws Gray Alliance side Guilsfield in the summer.
