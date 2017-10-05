Gwilt proves the hero of Waterloo

ANDY Gwilt proved the match winner as Waterloo Rovers battled to a 1-0 win over Llanfyllin Town in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Elsewhere Charlie Proctor’s hat-trick inspired Trewern to a 5-2 win at home to Maesyrhandir.

Shaun Roberts and Barry Haralambous strikes completed the Tigers tally with Harry Jones and Kamal Lloyd-Jones replies ensuring the Purples remained in contention.

Ashley Davies scored both goals as Llanfair United Reserves toasted a 2-0 derby win at home to Meifod.

Meanwhile Danny Barton rolled back the years with a four goal haul as Guilsfield Reserves stormed to a 6-2 win at Llanymynech.

Luke Francis completed the Guils tally with a brace while Mike Edwards netted twice in reply for the hosts.

Forden United ran riot in a 10-0 thrashing of Llanrhaeadr Reserves in Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Josh Gethin led the hosts to an emphatic victory with a four goal haul with Christian Webster adding a brace.

Further goals from Charlie Edwards, Ryan Jenkins, Brad Carr and Mike Henderson-Smith ensured Forden remained in pole position at the top of the league.

Llangedwyn maintained their own title bid with Josh Evans’ hat-trick inspiring an 11-0 rout at Llanfyllin Town Reserves.

Braces each from Richard Evans and Mike Broadbent and further strikes from Danny Owen, Jack Needham, Owen Aspinall and Dave Lewis-Jones completed the drubbing.

Elsewhere a Tony Meredith hat-trick laid the foundations of Churchstoke Reserves’ 7-2 victory at Llanfechain.

Luke Sankey netted twice for the Marketmen while David DiMarco and Kevin Price completed their tally with the hosts reducing the arrears with goals from Tom Hodgson and Chris Jay.