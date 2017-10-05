Davies double sinks Penrhyn at 10 man Denbigh

PENRHYNCOCH became the latest victims of inform Denbigh Town at Central Park.

The home side looked to impose themselves with Warren Duckett, Kristian Pierce and Danny Sullivan going close before Josh Davies broke the deadlock on 12 minutes

Steve Cunningham shaved the woodwork from distance for the hosts before the Roosters came into the game.

Steffan Davies broke before pulling his shot wide of home goalkeeper Jon Hill-Dunt and past the post before Sion James’ header was cleared off the line by ex-Newtown skipper Matty Cook.

Denbigh almost doubled their lead on half-time when Rakim Newton struck the woodwork after being released by Craig Pritchard.

Penrhyn almost levelled within the opening spell of the second-half with Nashawn Blake forcing Hill-Dunt into action while Penrhyn No1 Lee Jenkins was soon in action to deny Pritchard.

Denbigh were reduced to 10 men on the hour with Cunningham earning a second caution for a foul on Rub Murfet and tempers continued to boil over.

Penrhyn pressed to make their numerical advantage count but were caught on the break with six minutes remaining with Davies completing his brace to send the Roosters home empty handed.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, Jones, E Evans, S James, Foligno, O James, Murfet (Warren), Corbisiero (J Evans), Davies, Blake (R Garner), L Lewis. Subs: G Lewis, Reynolds.