Cave to compete in Wales Rally GB

THE Mid Wales contingent in the forthcoming Wales Rally GB increased this week with confirmation Tom Cave would be on the starting line.

With Dolgellau’s Elfyn Evans already representing M-Sport in the penultimate round of the FIA World Rally Championships (WRC) the addition of Aberdyfi driver Cave ensured heightened local interest.

With much of the event’s competitive mileage taking place in Mid and North Wales forests, many of the stages are familiar to Cave.

The 25 year old will be back behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R5 having impressed in a Hyundai i20 R5 in the British Rally Championship (BRC) and WRC2 this season.

“After a season that promised so much, I am eager to round off my year by competing in my home world championship event against some of the best R5 class drivers there is,” said Cave.

“My most recent event was Rally Finland and, after finishing third in WRC2 and with a Finnish driver winning the class, I want to see if I can turn the tables in Wales.”

“I really enjoy competing in the Welsh forests, not just because they are close to where I live, but the stages are some of the best in the world.

“When you get them right, there’s nowhere that gives you the same buzz. So, with an area, a car, co-driver and team that’s familiar to me, I’m hoping it’s going to be a successful combination.”

The Wales Rally GB takes place from October 26-29 and represents the penultimate round of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship.

The itinerary features six stages in the Welsh forests, plus a spectator stage at Cholmondley Castle. Sunday’s route continues the competition in North Wales and features another five stages before the ceremonial finish in Llandudno.

Prior to that Evans will compete in the Rally Catalunya this weekend and aim to improve on his sixth place finish in Germany in August which saw him consolidate in sixth place in the WRC standings.