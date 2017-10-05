Caersws celebrate first home win as Flint fail to spark

CAERSWS overcame Flint Town United in atrocious conditions as manager Graham Evans hailed his battling Bluebirds.

On-loan defender Aron Hughes-Jones was a constant menace and his break and cross into the box allowed Steve Blenkinsop to head Caersws into a 15th minute lead.

Caersws also had strong penalty claims ignored when Rhydian Davies shot appeared to be handled in the Flint area.

The Deesiders struggled to react as the Bluebirds defence dominated and it was not until the stroke of half-time until Alun Bull tested Callum Hawthorne from distance.

Flint should have been reduced to 10 men early in the se cond-half only for a two footed lunge by substitute Chris Li on Tom Bethel to yield a caution.

With Caersws becoming stronger on the heavy surface and Flint fading the home side looked to settle the outcome and with 10 minutes left a curling shot from Hughes-Jones rattled the post.

A minute later the Bluebirds broke through Blenkinsop who weighed a cross into the path of an unmarked Luke Sherbon to steer past Flint’s Nikki Lee-Bulmer.

Flint rallied late on with Richie Foulkes twice testing Hawthorne but Caersws almost added a third at the death with Phil Jones’ free-kick tipped over the bar by Lee-Bulmer as the Bluebirds celebrated their first home win of the season.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Bethel, G Jones, Davies, Vickers, Blenkinsop, Sherbon (Hartrick), Hughes-Jones. Subs: G Evans, Andrews, Tranter, L Evans