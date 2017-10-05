Bulls prevail over Students to stay top of the table

RICHIE Powell struck twice in a 3-0 victory as Builth Wells overcame Aberystwyth University on a drenched Vicarage Field to stay top of Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Josh Price completed the Bulls scoring with the match being completed despite half-time concerns it would be cancelled due to the deluge.

Meanwhile Llansantffraid Village soared to second in the table following a 5-1 win at Penybont United.

Nathan Prodger starred with four goals with Wayne Austin completing the Saints tally while the Polecats reduced the arrears through George McCarthy-Allen.

Hay St Marys prevailed 3-1 derby winners at home to Talgarth Town on Friday night.

Kevin Jones headed the Saints ahead before Darren Horrigan doubled the hosts lead from 20 yards with the Royals reducing the arrears with Kyle O'Shea’s penalty.

Hay restored their two goal cushion before the break with Matty Tong firing home and despite Talgarth dictating the second-half the home defence held firm.

Meanwhile Tom Foulkes earned the plaudits with a hat-trick as Dyffryn Banw edged a 5-4 thriller at Newbridge.

Rhodri Davies and Harri Evans goals completed the Llangadfan side’s victory with Bridge remaining in contention through Aeron Powell’s double and strikes from Alfie Stonefield and Ryan Lawrence.

Elsewhere Craig Evans was also a hat-trick hero as Brecon Northcote toasted their best result of the campaign in a 5-0 thrashing of Abermule with Corey Evans and Joel Evans completing the tally.

Meanwhile Montgomery Town failed to raise a side for their home clash with Presteigne with the Clos Tanymur club now set to face a points deduction.