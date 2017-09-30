Guilsfield bid to keep unblemished home record in tact

NATHAN Leonard will remind his players of the importance of graft ahead of the weekend visit of basement side Llandudno Junction.

The Guils manager was left far from happy after his side slumped at Flint Town United last week and believes his players did not put in the hard work.

“Unfortunately we have players who, at times, think it’s OK not to work hard and dig in when you're up against it,” said Leonard.

“You can't do that in the Alliance this season.

“I know how good the lads can play and technically they are the best group of players the club has ever had but that means nothing if you don't give 100 per cent.

“Three points is a must this weekend and I've got every belief we will bounce back. We've got a perfect record at home this season and we must keep that going.”

Penrhyncoch travel to Denbigh Town with manager Gari Lewis hoping his squad will be strengthened with the return of several players.

Striker Jonny Evans heads the cast with midfielder Rob Murfet and veteran Sion Meredith also back in the fold while Steff Davies stepped up his return against Rhyl last week.

Lewis praised his side for their fightback to claim a point against Rhyl.

“We had players who were carrying injury and playing out of position so to match a side like Rhyl was fantastic,” said Lewis.

“If we can play with the same spirit for the rest of the season we should be OK but we won’t be getting carried away as we’ve got another tough game on Saturday.”

Caersws return to home settings with the visit of Flint Town United as the Bluebirds challenging start to the campaign continue.

The Bluebirds go into the game without Craig Whitfield, Jack Hughes, Gavin Samuel while Craig Harris is also unavailable following his international clearance being ratified by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Meanwhile striker Steve Blenkinsop returns to contention.

Manager Graham Evans said: “We have let two goal leads slip in our last two games so we must perform for 90 minutes, starting with a difficult and physical challenge on Saturday.”