Bulls travel to Maesteg with confidence

BUILTH Wells travel to unbeaten Maesteg Celtic on Saturday full of confidence after a morale boosting win over Morriston last weekend.

A much improved performance from the Bulls was welcomed by the coaches but man of the match Rob Lloyd misses the trip to South Wales due to naval commitments.,

Wing Ben Price also looks set to miss out due to a shoulder injury but the Bulls welcome back Rhys Davies, Tom Samuel and Ben Pugh for the Swalec Division Two West clash.