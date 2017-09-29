Newtown Hockey club to celebrate 125th season

ONE of Mid Wales sport’s oldest clubs celebrates its 125th anniversary this weekend.

Newtownn Men’s Hockey Club has been an ever present in Mid Wales sport since its inception and continues to ply its trade in the West Midlands League.

The club will mark its 125th birthday at its Maldwyn Leisure Centre home on Saturday with the current team taking on a squad of former players.

The match kicks-off at 2.30pm and will be followed by refreshments at the Waggon and Horses Hotel, the club’s traditional after match base.

All ex-players are invited to turn up and play with a stick on offer to all attendees who are asked to bring a red or white top.

Meanwhile commemorative shirts are available for £15 with all proceeds going to the development of the club with all further information available from Tudor Jones on 07918608060.

The match will also form part of the club’s preparations for the new season in the West Midlands Men’s League with hopes high of improved fortunes following several disappointing campaigns.

New captain Tom Hillidge said: “The club has had the highest number of players attending pre-season to date and looking at a promising season ahead.”