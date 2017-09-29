Newtown derby in cup

MAESYRHANDIR and Newtown Wanderers have been drawn to meet in the first round of the Emrys Morgan Cup.

The only other first round clash pits Newcastle Emlyn at home to Machynlleth Reserves with both ties taking place on October 7.

Both Newtown clubs have strengthened in the build-up to the game with Maesyrhandir signing previously unattached defender Daniel Gibbs.

Meanwhile Wanderers have bolstered their attack with 24 year old Ben Hendleman returning to the club following a spell with Welshpool Town.