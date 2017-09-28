Stalemate at the seaside for Robins

NEWTOWN were left frustrated in a scrappy stalemate at Prestatyn Town.

A poor opening to game saw neither side create any clear openings with Jack Kenny firing wide and Noah Edwards’ free-kick charged down for the Seasiders.

At the other end Luke Boundford fired straight at goalkeeper Carl Jones in the Robins first real attack.

Newtown had a let off on 24 minutes when Kenny broke into the box and rounded goalkeeper Dave Jones only for Kieran Mills-Evans to get back and clear and his lines.

However the chance of the half fell for the Robins with Jamie Reed guilty of a glaring miss on 33 minutes, heading wide with the goal at his mercy from Craig Williams’ corner.

The second-half proved a frustrating and scrappy affair with few clear chances and instead referee Kris Hames was kept busy with a flurry of bookings as Jay Denny, Ryan Kershaw, Mills-Evans and Boundford were cautioned.

Noah Edwards and James Stead fired wide before substitute Ben Maher forced Jones into action.

The introduction of Nick Rushton sparked new life into the Robins and the ex-Connahs Quay striker looked set to break the deadlock on 82 minutes only to lose his footing with the goal at his mercy.

Rushton was cynically brought down on the edge of the area by Zyaac Edwards two minutes later but fellow substitute Kershaw blasted over the bar from the resulting free-kick in the final chance of a poor game.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Price, Denny, Goodwin, Kenton, Boundford, Reed, Mitchell. Subs: Kershaw, Rushton, Murphy, Cartwright, Harries.

Att – 387