Red Kites storm to derby triumph

RHAYADER Town prevailed 6-3 winners in a Friday night nine goal derby thriller at home to Llandrindod Wells Reserves.

Mike Fowlie led the Red Kites to glory with a second-half penalty double while Gareth Hughes, Jamie Evans, Ryan Rowlands and an own goal completed the hosts tally and cancel a Kieran McCarley hat-trick.

Adam Nottingham also completed a hat-trick in Llanidloes Town Reserves 8-0 win at Felindre.

Jake Mantell and Rhys Evans completed doubles with Conrad Galloway’s strike ensuring the Daffs stayed top of the table.

Geraint Mathias scored twice as St Harmon edged a 3-2 win at Hay Reserves.

Kyle Harding and Ricky Lynes goals kept Hay in contention before a Josh Rees free-kick saw the Swifts claim the points.

Meanwhile Brecon Northcote Reserves and Builth Wells Reserves played out a thrilling 5-5 draw.

Jordan Ingram bagged a hat-trick for Northcote while Adam Tester and Matthew Brooks completed the Stags tally with the Bulls hitting back through a Dave Thomas double, an own goal and strikes from Aled Powell and Charlie Boucher.