Rams led to glory as Leary tears up Tylerian challenge

DILLON Leary took the limelight as Rhayader celebrated a 36-17 victory over Old Tyerlians in division three east D of the Swalec League.

Leary led the Rams to glory with three tries and three conversions while two tries from Jordan Phillips and a Bon Williams try completed their scoring.

Morgan Griffiths led Old Tylerians challenge with two tries, two conversions and a penalty with Gareth Trapnell also crossing for a try.

It proved a day to forget for Trefyclawdd who fell to an emphatic 41-0 thrashing at Hollybush.

Ashley Roberts and Lee Southall shared the plaudits with a brace of tries each while Tom Hancock and Jason Grovell completed the try count with Kieran Edwards kicking three conversions.

Meanwhile Llandrindod Wells crashed to a 40-7 defeat at Whitchurch in division three east B of the Swalec League with a try from flanker Josh Hammond, converted by Joe Bradley, the Spamen’s consolation.