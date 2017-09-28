Radnor complete county cup upset

GERAINT Lloyd upset the odds by dumping last season’s finalists Llanidloes Town out of the cup at the first hurdle with a 4-2 win at School Lane on Sunday.

Matt Croose headed the hosts ahead inside the opening two minutes and despite dominating the half the Daffodils had to wait until the stroke of half-time to level through Rhys Evans.

Lloyd opened his account to restore Valley’s lead early in the second-half but Llanidloes soon responded with Evans completing his brace.

Lloyd scrambled Valley back into the lead with 10 minutes remaining before a deflected cross from Steve Morgan found the net to complete the hosts progress.

Brecon Northcote stormed into the second round with a Joel Evans double and Rhodri Boosey strike cancelling out an own goal in a 3-1 victory at Hay St Marys.

Meanwhile Marc Wozencraft struck twice in Rhayader Town’s 4-1 win at Talgarth Town with Liam Addison and Keegan Bradley goals sealing the Red Kites progress while Gethin Davies replied.

Elsewhere Newbridge received a walk over after Penybont conceded their tie.