Newtown slump to final day loss against Frankton

NEWTOWN’S Henshalls Shropshire Premier League campaign ended on a losing note with a six wicket defeat at Frankton.

Opener Chris Brown was bowled by Jack Hutchinson (1-26) for nine before Jack Morris fell to Richard Parry-Jones for 11 in a poor start for Town.

Surviving opener Ally Laird (21) was joined by Tom Goodman before departing to Abdullah Asif (1-36) for 21.

Parry-Jones was joined by Jacob Northwood in pressurising the Newtown middle order with Dave Anthony bowled for four before Steve Davies and Jamie Smart fell for ducks.

Parry-Jones completed his 3-47 with the wicket of Hamish Harding (37) while Goodman was caught by Jordan Parry off Northwood for a top scoring 42.

Northwood completed his 5-38 by removing tail end resistance led by John Anthony (15) to leave Danny Foulkes (19no) and Newtown defending 185.

John Anthony (2-34) made his mark early in reply, snaring openers Ian Whitticase and Dave Powell LBW for four.

However Frankton were soon on course with Scott Hale joined by Tom Wilkie in a crucial third wicket partnership.

Despite Wilkie being run out for a top scoring 74 the home side pressed on with Hale (55no) joined by James Wigley (10) before Jordan Parry (21no) in an unbroken fifth wicket stand to guide Frankton to 186-4.