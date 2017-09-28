Monty relegated after Knockin loss

MONTGOMERY’S stay in the first division of ended with a four wicket defeat at home to Knockin.

Andrew Barker led the top order with a top scoring 25 with supporting knocks from Charlie Clinton (16), Aaron Ruff-Cock (17), Ieuan Griffiths (10) and Sam Williams (19).

However Joe Pattenden (4-41) and Jamie Jagger (3-35) celebrated regular wickets for Knockin to restrict Monty.

Harry Wilkinson (10) and Alex Bromley (12) led the tail end resistance before falling to Tom Dix (2-13) to leave Montgomery defending just 136.

Monty celebrated early success in reply with Ed Nicholas (8) caught by Rob Bennett off Ed Bennett (1-18) before Rob Yewdall (2-27) claimed Steve Gray (11) and Dix (16).

Luke Beckett continued to defy Monty’s attack being stumped off Ruff-Cock (2-34) for 35 while Bromley (1-16) bowled Jack Jones (6).

Knockin steadied the ship and completed their win courtesy of an unbroken seventh wicket partnership as Rob Ford (37no) and Matty Evans (7no) steered their side to 137-6 and resigned Montgomery to relegation.