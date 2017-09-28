Llanidloes savour glory thanks to a Cook masterclass

SOPHIE Cook led Llanidloes Town to their best result of the campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of fellow North Wales Women’s League debutants Bala Town.

The Daffodils dominated from the first whistle with Cook joined by Niamh Pugh and player of the match Lowri Savage in netting inside the opening 20 minutes.

Cook completed her four goal haul with Pugh adding her second as Llanidloes celebrated an emphatic win while goalkeeper Naomi Hardman marked her first start of the season with the club’s first clean sheet.

Meanwhile Ffion Lewis starred as Llanfair United staged a thrilling fightback to claim a 3-2 victory at Prestatyn Town.

Despite Mary Griffiths and Catrin Roberts going close for United the home side established a two goal interval lead through goals from Elisha Sandiford and Emily Morris.

United hit back early in the second-half with Lewis reducing the arrears after breaking into the box and drilling home.

United were back on terms soon after with Lewis completing her brace after latching onto Chloe Brown’s cross.

The fightback was complete when goalkeeper Tracey Godsell’s long clearance was headed on by Lewis for Sarah Ellis to net the winner with 20 minutes remaining.