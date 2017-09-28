Llani see off Pool in thrilling derby

LLANIDLOES followed up the previous week’s Swalec Bowl conquest with a 41-25 victory at Welshpool in division two of the North Wales League.

Llanidloes raced into a 13 point lead inside the opening quarter of an hour with full-back Rob Cooper influential.

Cooper kicked two penalties while also converting the opening try of the game as wing Richard Pryce crossed the whitewash.

Welshpool got into the game and reduced the arrears before half-time with a try from Joe Stranks.

Pool started the second-half brightly and capitalised on Llanidloes’ jittery start to the half by getting back in the game with Ryan Goodwin crossing.

Llanidloes restored their 10 point advantage with their second try as centre Rob Evans crossed and Cooper converted.

Llanidloes further extended their lead with Cooper converting a try from prop Rhys Owen before Pool reduced the arrears with an unconverted try from Stranks.

However Llanidloes soon responded with a further try with captain Paul Jehu crossing and Cooper converting to secure a bonus point.

Welshpool refused to surrender and remained in contention as Stranks crossed before Tom Holloway added a fourth try to assure a bonus point.

Welshpool were in the ascendancy but were punished when Cooper broke from his own 22 metre line to cross for a try to assure Llanidloes victory.

Welshpool had the final say with Stranks crossing for his third try of the day but could not prevent Llanidloes claiming a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile COBRA proved a class apart in their emphatic 43-8 victory at Llangollen.

Richard Jones, Frazer Roberts, Nico Williams, Ieuan Williams, Aled Humphreys, Lloyd Bright and Iolo White completed the try count while Will Worthington added four conversions.

Elsewhere Machynlleth fell agonisingly short in a 25-24 defeat at Pwllheli IIs in division three.

Veteran centres Gerwyn Coleman and Ryan Blockley played key roles as Machynlleth hit back to cross the line for three second-half tries but Pwllheli held out for victory.

Tries from Paul Maggie, Steffan Price, Richard Rees and Blockley, with two conversions from Kameron Simmonds-Sandy, accounted for the Mach tally.