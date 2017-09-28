Guilsfield slump to disappointing defeat in Deeside

GUILSFIELD were left second best on Deeside after being outfought by a clinical Flint Town United.

An even opening saw Jack Richards’ curling free-kick test home goalkeeper Nick Lee-Bulmer while Jake Cook proved a constant threat to the hosts.

Chances continued to fall for the Guils with Asa Hamilton denied by Lee-Bulmer after Flint failed to clear a long throw from Chris Cathrall on 30 minutes.

However Flint led five minutes later with Alan Bull squaring from the left by line for Richie Foulkes to blast past goalkeeper Andy Wycherley from 15 yards.

Flint doubled their lead soon after when Kyle Smyth’s right wing cross found the Guils defence wanting for Andy Brown to convert.

Guilsfield should have reduced the arrears before the break when Richards’ long range effort was spilled by Lee-Bulmer only for Hamilton to steer the rebound onto the post.

Guilsfield struggled to raise their game in a scrappy second-half while Flint came close to adding a third on the hour when Brown headed just wide.

A poor second-half display was punished with 10 minutes remaining when a long clearance from Lee-Bulmer released substitute James Hooper to race through and slot past Wycherley.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley (Weetman), Richards, Rodgers, Ford, Litchfield, Cook, Cathrall, Hamilton, Irvine, Matthews. Subs: G Jones, Leonard.