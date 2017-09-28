Evans stars as Four Crosses go top

JAMIE Evans starred with a hat-trick as Four Crosses went top of Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League with a 5-3 win over Bishops Castle Town.

Dylan Ellis and Ben Symes strikes completed the Crosses tally and cancelled out a Gaz Bromley double and Mark Griffiths effort in reply for Castle.

Meanwhile Maesyrhandir announced themselves upon the first division stage with a 2-0 victory at home to defending champions Waterloo Rovers.

Goals from Jack Carroll and Liam Rimmer earned the Purples the points as the Newtown side maintained their promising start to the season since promotion in the summer.

Mike Edwards starred with both goals in Llanymynech’s 2-0 win at Llanfyllin Town while a solitary strike from Danny Barton earned Guilsfield Reserves the points in a 1-0 win at home to Meifod.

Forden United maintained their hot pace at the top of Mitsubishi Division Two with a 6-3 win at Churchstoke Reserves.

Josh Gethin led United’s tally with a brace while Ryan Jenkins, Mike Henderson-Smith, Christian Webster and Dan McWhinnie completed their scoring with a Cliffy Lawson double and Tony Meredith strike keeping the hosts in contention.

Llangedwyn edged a 2-1 victory at home to Trefonen with goals from Dean Jones and Owen Aspinall cancelling a reply from Ricky Harris.

Meanwhile Craig Neill scored twice inn Kerry Reserves’ 2-0 win at Welshpool Town Reserves while goals from Patrick Fletcher and Shaun Blayney guided Abermule Reserves to a 2-0 win at Llanfechain.