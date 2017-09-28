Bluebirds throw away two goal lead at Gresford

CAERSWS endured a nightmare at Clappers Lane as fellow strugglers Gresford Athletic staged a comeback to snatch victory.

The Bluebirds looked on course for a much needed three points and only their second win of the campaign only to suffer an implosion.

Caersws established an early lead as Rhydian Davies converted Phil Jones’ cross to break the deadlock on 18 minutes.

Luke Sherbon doubled the villagers advantage 10 minutes later, sweeping home after a fine run and cross from Aron Hughes-Jones.

However the hosts were revived as ex-Guilsfield striker Aaron Edwards reduced the arrears on 34 minutes before completing his brace on half-time

The second-half saw neither side capable of breaking the deadlock with Sherbon, Davies and Lance Jones spurning chances.

With six minutes remaining Caersws were denied penalty claims when Elliot Jones was brought down and seconds later were reduced to 10 men with Lance Jones dismissed.

Caersws looked to hold out for a draw but with time running out Owen Roberts glanced home a header to complete the hosts fightback and leave the Bluebirds in the doldrums.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Samuel, G Jones, Davies, L Jones, Bethell, Sherbon, Hughes-Jones. Subs: Vickers, G Evans, Tranter, Hartrick, L Evans.