Confident Robins target victory at Prestatyn

NEWTOWN travel to Prestatyn Town on Saturday with confidence high after last week’s derby dismantling of Aberystwyth Town.

Manager Chris Hughes praised his side for their derby display as the outclassed Seasiders were put to the sword.

“It was a scrappy first-half but only one team was in the game after the break,” said Hughes. “In the end it was a comfortable victory and all credit to our lads.

“I was particularly happy for Joe Kenton, it proved to be the perfect game for him to mark his comeback after injury, scoring twice and being superb throughout.”

Hughes expected a tougher assignment against his former club this weekend.

“They won the Alliance comfortably last season and have kept the same squad for three years or so now,” said Hughes. “It is never an easy place to go and we expect a very tough game.

“They have started the season well and they will be looking to get something from this game.

“However we make the trip with a lot of confidence and spirits are really high after last week.”

Hughes will keep faith with the same squad while keeping his options open of the starting eleven for Bastion Road.

“We might mix things up a little but the squad will be the same as we aim to build on last week,” said Hughes.