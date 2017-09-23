Bluebirds bid for lift off in basement battle

CAERSWS travel to fellow strugglers Gresford Athletic on Saturday with manager Graham Evans confident his side will soon kick-start their campaign.

The Bluebirds have picked up just four points from their opening six games of the season and sit in 12th position, just a point and two positions clear of Gresford.

However the Bluebirds boss saw enough improvement in his side's 3-1 defeat at Holywell to assure supporters the side would soon come good.

“I’m still wondering how we lost the game,” said Evans. “We had by far the better chances and dominated the first half after being caught sleeping in first minute for their opening goal.

“I was pleased with reaction and performance and we just need to take our chances and cut out the defensive mistakes which at the moment we seem to be punished for every time.”

Guilsfield travel to Flint Town United with confidence high following last week’s victory over Holyhead Hotspur.

Manager Nathan Leonard was delighted with the performance after the previous week’s defeat to Airbus UK Broughton.

“It was a great reaction from the lads, “ said Leonard. “I had questioned the lads at training whether we could cope against a tough physical side and they certainly answered that.

“We played with a great tempo and should have put the game to bed by half time. Holyhead had two great chances and we were lucky to keep a clean sheet but we'll work on that in the week and look forward to Saturday.

“It's another really tough game this weekend against a strong Flint side. They haven't had the best of starts but have played lots of the top sides so we won't be underestimating them.”

Midfielder Andy Ford returns to contention but defender Robbie James remains on the treatment table.

Penrhyncoch host Rhyl with manager Gari Lewis hoping to welcome back strikers Steff Davies and Jonny Evans who have missed most of season so far.

“We have a tough spell coming up and when your missing players like Steff and Jonny it will always be difficult offensively.

“However we can take positives from our display against Airbus last week into this weekend’s visit of Rhyl.”