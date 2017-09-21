Trefonen triumph as Dyke double crashes Carno

GRAHAM Dyke scored twice as Trefonen celebrated a 2-0 win at home to Carno Reserves in Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Meanwhile Abermule Reserves returned from Cae Llwyn with the points following a 5-2 win at Llanfyllin Town Reserves.

Craig Clayton and Will Denham doubles inspired Mule to glory while Sukru Ozdemir completed the tally while the hosts hit back through Sam Jones and an own goal.