Town downed by champions elect

NEWTOWN proved no match for Henshalls Shropshire Premier champions elect Whitchurch in a 73 run defeat at the Recreation Ground.

Ally Laird (2-41) struck to reduce Whitchurch to 48-2 with Sam Ellis (10) and Vansh Bajaj (12) caught by Sam Cooke.

John Anthony snared Ed Watson-Jones LBW for 23 before Jack Morris struck, catch and bowling Elliot Bowen for a duck and dismissing Alex Huxley for five to leave Whitchurch wobbling on 65-5.

William Doer led the visitors middle order alongside Connor Tinsley in a 25 run sixth wicket stand to guide their side to 90 when the latter fell to John Anthony for 16.

Anthony completed his 3-26 with Simon Bowen caught by Cooke for six before Morris completed his 3-42 with Doer departing for a top scoring 33 to leave Whitchurch on 123-8.

However a determined ninth wicket stand between Simon Dimelow (28no) and Dan Bowen (11no) arrested the slump and guided Whitchurch to 170-8.

Newtown lost Chris Bound early in their reply, caught by Tinsley off Dan Bowen for seven.

Tom Goodman joined Steve Davies in a 21 run second wicket stand but the fall of the latter, caught by Tinsley off Elliott Bowen for nine, sparked a collapse as Bowen struck to reduce Town to 59-4 with Hamish Harding (4) and Cooke (13) departing.

Goodman’s fall to Bowen for a top scoring 70 was soon followed by the departures of Morris (5) and Laird (0) to Sam Ellis (2-29) left Town on just 77-7.

Elliott Bowen completed his 5-19 with John Anthony caught by Bajaj for one before Dan Bowen (3-13) claimed the dogged Ryan Davies (13) and Dave Anthony (6) to complete Town’s demise for 97.