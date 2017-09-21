Ton up Anderson seals Pool win

TOM Anderson starred with an unbeaten century as Welshpool prevailed four wicket winners at Cound in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Pool prevailed triumphant with a revised target in a match interrupted by rain delays with captain Anderson playing a key role.

Joe Monk (1-26) drew first blood with Cound opener Farrell Waters caught by Nick Davies for nine before Tom Anderson (1-34) toppled Jack Case for eight.

Graham Trow kept the scoreboard ticking, forming a 48 run third wicket stand alongside Craig Kinsey until the latter was caught by Matt McWhinnie off Rob Anderson (1-24) for five.

Trow was joined by Dan Tudor with the pair combining well in a 52 run fourth wicket partnership until Rob Pengelly celebrated the wicket of the opener for a top scoring 84.

Patrick Davies(1-24) caught and bowled Henry Cooper (5) with Allan Williams (2-29) dismissing of Tudor, caught by Tom Anderson for 33, to leave Chris Parry (40no) and Cound 226-7.

Despite chasing a reduced target in reply the loss of openers Nick Davies (9) and Paul Chapman (19) left Pool on just 30-2.

However Anderson was joined by Patrick Davies in an 85 run third wicket stand to put Pool on course with the duo combining well in a flurry of boundaries to steer their side toward their revised target.

Davies fell to Iwan Morgan (2-32) for 41, prompting a middle order wobble as Adam Williams (3-47) came to dominate.

However Anderson (101no) was not to be denied and was joined by Joe Monk (8no) in guiding Pool to 208-6 and victory in the 38thover and keep alive Pool’s top five aspirations.