Sherwood shines in Pool conquest

MATT Sherwood starred as Welshpool IIs strolled to an 88 run victory at home to Allscott IIs in division three of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Dan Chodecki (22) opened brightly for Pool before Sherwood (65) and Joe Cadwallader (34) led the middle order to guide the hosts to 172-8 to defend.

Dave Sullivan (4-28), Lee Savigar (2-34) and Dan Highfield (2-39) starred in the Allscott attack.

Adam Knight (3-12) was joined by Cadwallader (2-18) and Rupert Redway (2-6) in completing Allscott’s demise for 84 in reply with only Chris Dean (13) and Ben Vanner (12no) posting double figures.

Meanwhile Bishops Castle IIs claimed a draw at Cae Glas IIs.

Tim Turner (60no) and Andy Kemp (46no) carried their bats in an unbroken first wicket stand to guide the hosts to 122 without the loss of a wicket.

Satch Norton (33) led Castle’s reply until his fall to Ian Moult (2-16) who was joined by Alex Carter (2-19) in leading the attack.

However Tom Evans (31no) was joined by Simon Palmer (9no) in an unbroken seventh wicket stand to guide Castle to 104-6 and a draw.

Meanwhile BishopsCastle were left kicking their heels with their Henshalls Shropshire League Two match at home to Prees cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Newtown IIs reserve division two clash at Bomere Heath IIs also fell foul along with Montgomery IIs meeting with Beacon IIs.