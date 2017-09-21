Roosters storm back to stun Bluebirds

Caersws 2 Penrhyncoch 5

PENRHYNCOCH hit back from a two goal interval deficit to prevail 5-2 winners at Caersws in the Huws Gray Alliance on Wednesday.

Goals from Luke Sherbon and Steve Blenkinsop gave the hosts the lead but the Roosters stormed back after the break with Sion James starting the fightback with a 40 yard screamer.

Jonny Evans netted a brace to give Penrhyn the lead before further goals from Nashawn Blake and Rhun Garner completed a memorable fightback for Gari Lewis' side.