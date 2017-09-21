Roosters fail to get their wings as Airbus UK soar

PENRHYNCOCH toiled but proved no match for league leaders Airbus UK Broughton who soared to a convincing win at Cae Baker to stay on the summit.

The hosts, shorn of Jonny Evans and Steff Davies to lead their line, were always up against it as the Wingmakers arrived on the back of a three match winning run.

However the dogged Roosters held firm until the 26th minute when Alfons Fosu-Mensah headed down a Wes Baynes cross for Pavel Vieira to lash home from 12 yards.

Home goalkeeper Lee Jenkins produced a stunning save to deny Fosu-Mensah before denying Ryan Edwards and Kristian Platt.

The pressure finally told when ex-Newtown defender Steff Edwards was brought down in the area by Owain James with Ryan Edwards on target from the penalty spot.

Despite chasing the game the hosts enjoyed much more possession after the break with Antonio Corbisiero dominant in midfield and several chances created.

Nashawn Blake came close to reducing the arrears as the Roosters sought to claw a route back into the game.

However with six minutes remaining the Wingmakers completed their satisfying trip to Mid Wales with Fosu-Mensah following up to net his sixth goal of the season after Ronny Song’s shot was blocked in the goalmouth.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, E Evans, C Jones, Foligno, Meredith (Garner 68), L Lewis, Corbisiero, S James, O James, Murfet, Blake. Subs: E Edwards, G Lewis.