Powys Schools Cup draw

THE Powys groups of the Welsh Schools Cup have been drawn with action starting this week.

U12s boys group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U12s boys group B: John Beddoes, Builth Wells, Newtown and Bro Hyddgen

U13s boys group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U13s boys group B: Newtown, Bro Hyddgen and Llanidloes; U13s boys group C: John Beddoes, Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells

U14s boys group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U14s boys group B: Newtown and Bro Hyddgen; U14s boys group C: John Beddoes, Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells

U15s boys group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U15s boys group B: Builth Wells and John Beddoes; U15s boys group C: Llanidloes, Bro Hyddgen and Newtown

U18s boys group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U18s boys group B: Newtown and Bro Hyddgen; U18s boys group C: John Beddoes and Llandrindod Wells

U13s girls group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion (Newtown received a bye)

U15s girls group A: Welshpool, Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion; U15s girls group B: Newtown, Llanidloes and Builth Wells.