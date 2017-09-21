Pool bowled over as Llani march on

LLANIDLOES strolled into the second round of the Swalec Bowl with an emphatic 47-14 derby victory at Division Two North rivals Welshpool.

Llanidloes never looked back after fly-half Jordan Davies intercepted a loose pass to touch down under the posts to break the deadlock at Maesydre.

No8 Gareth Anwyl was next to cross following a driving maul from a line-out before wing Richard Pryce cut inside to add a third try.

Davies completed the first-half try count from a set scrum move with full-back Rob Cooper adding all four conversions to maintain his early season form.

Pool caught Llanidloes napping at the start of the second-half with outside centre Dale Evans capitalising to cross the whitewash with fly-half Dan Earle converting.

Llanidloes restored their advantage with replacement Rob Evans crossing and Cooper converting.

Pool refused to surrender and were rewarded with a second try with replacement wing Chris Proctor breaking through with Earle adding the extras.

However Llanidloes ended strongly with Anwyl celebrating his second try of the day before Adam Price completed the try count late on.

COBRA also claimed a second round berth with a 22-14 victory at Menai Bridge.

The Meifod side started brightly with fly-half Will Worthington’s early penalty and conversion after hooker Steve Isaac crashed over for the opening try of the game.

Bridge were back in the game in the second-half with Dion McGrath charging down a clearance to touch down and convert despite COBRA protests the ball had been knocked forward.

With COBRA still reeling the hosts edged ahead when No8 Sam Williams released Lewis Harrison to cross for a try with McGrath converting.

COBRA remained calm and restored their dominance and lead with flanker Chris Morris crossing in the corner before centre Dan Williams intercepted a pass to cross under the posts with Worthington converting to rubber stamp COBRA’s progress.

Meanwhile Llandrindod Wells crashed out of the competition, slipping to comprehensive 51-10 defeat at home to Hirwaun.

Tries from Dan Oakley and Dale Wilson proved consolation as Paddy McBride crossed twice in reply while further tries from Greg Williams, Sion Roach, Brandon Shaw, Shane Jones and Andy Ofmah completed the visitors try count while Jones adding four conversions and a penalty.

Newtown received a bye with Machynlleth conceding their tie while Trefyclawdd also conceded their trip to Markham.