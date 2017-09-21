Defeat leaves Monty on the brink

MONTGOMERY were left on the brink after a nine wicket thrashing at Condover in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Only victory at home to Knockin coupled with defeat for basement rivals Forton at home to Condover will prevent Monty from suffering relegation.

Monty were made to pay for a woeful batting display with openers Tom Corfield and Charlie Clinton bowled for ducks while a top order collapse included the cheap dismissals of Aaron Ruff-Cock (4), Ieuan Griffiths (4) and Patrick Wilding (2).

Rob Bennett (17) and Sam Davies (16) offered middle order resistance before veteran Keith Griffiths (29no) dragged Monty to 103 all to defend.

Matthew Farr (4-21), Jamie McVittie (3-13) and Robbie Barker (2-3) dominated the bowling attack for Condover.

Dougie Farr (70no) carried his bat for the hosts and despite Rowan Currie-Jones (1-7) claiming Charlie Rogers (24) it proved scant reward for the visitors.

Farr was joined by Ruchira Nimantha Lewuwala Bandarage (1no) in an unbroken second wicket stand to guide Condover to 105-1 and victory in the 23rd over.