Carno snap up Evans

CARNO have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of Luke Evans.

Evans arrives at Ty Brith with past Spar Mid Wales League experience with both Llanidloes Town and Berriew and spent last season with Caersws in the Huws Gray Alliance.

“His arrival will make the group stronger as we look to climb up the table and challenge for silverware,” said manager Chris Davies.

“He's played at a higher level so we know he'll bring experience, he's very good on the ball and he's versatile so can play in a number of positions across the pitch which is always a bonus.”