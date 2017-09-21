Barry lands at Llanfyllin

LLANFYLLIN Town have completed a triple signing in a bid to kick-start their campaign.

The J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League club have endured a poor start to the season but manager Russell Jones has now added competition for places at Cae Llwyn.

The Magpies have welcomed the signing of 23 year old striker Luke Barry from local rivals Trefonen along with Sam Jones and Chris Roberts who have received international clearance.