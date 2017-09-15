Leonard backs Guils to recover from defeat

NATHAN Leonard has backed his Guilsfield side to bounce back when Holyhead Hotspur arrive at Clos Mytton on Saturday (2.30).

The Anglesey club arrive in Mid Wales with an unbeaten record this season and a point behind Guilsfield in the table with two games in hand.

Leonard tasted defeat for the first time as a manager in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at new Huws Gray Alliance leaders Airbus UK Broughton as the villagers were punished for a poor display.

However Leonard backed his squad to hit back on Saturday, saying: “I don't doubt the lads one bit and I'm looking forward to Saturday to see how we bounce back.

“It’s another tough game against a side that have started well and always give you a tough physical game.”

The Guils welcome back striker Adam Jenkins but midfielder Andy Ford is unavailable while defender Robbie James remains on the sidelines through injury.”

It is Penrhyncoch's turn to test themselves against title favourites Airbus this Saturday with the Wingmakers making the trip to Cae Baker.

Penrhyn manager Gari Lewis said: “I have watched footage of their 3-0 win over Guilsfield and they looked awesome.

“It’s a brilliant game for a small club like ourselves to look forward to.”

Penrhyn will seek an answer to Alfons Fosu-Mensah whose two goals laid the foundations for Airbus’ victory over Guilsfield.

“He is a beast of a player but we will have a plan to deal with him,” said Lewis whose side go into the game with confidence after snatching a point at Flint Town United last week.

“I’m proud of the boys,” said Lewis. “We showed spirit to come back against a top quality side.”

However the Roosters go into the game with their attacking options limited by the unavailability of Jonny Evans while Steff Davies continues to struggle through injury.

Meanwhile Caersws travel to Holywell Town with the aim of kick-starting their campaign following a horror show in a 5-2 defeat at home to Porthmadog last week.

Manager Graham Evans said: “The first-half performance was not acceptable and the lads know that.

“We cannot feel sorry for ourselves and need a reaction at Holywell.”

Aron Hughes-Jones returns from injury but Craig Whitfield is a doubt while the club continue to wait on international clearance for new signing Craig Harris following his transfer from FC Oswestry.