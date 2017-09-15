Future of Newtown land to be decided

THE future of Newtown’s sport and recreation land will be decided next week.

Powys County Council’s full cabinet will meet in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday when it is hoped the volunteer and community led Newtown Unlimited will receive the green light to to take over the town’s green spaces.

The long running land transfer from Powys County Council has already taken several years but it is hoped the 116 acres of amenity land and green open spaces will be passed onto Newtown Town Council control next week.

Once approved the town council and the volunteer and community led Newtown Unlimited will press ahead with efforts to develop the land.

Among the proposals are improved sports access on the Riverside fields running alongside Trehafren and Vaynor which will include mountain bike trails, river sports and the improved maintenance and development of football facilities.

The proposals have been warmly received by stakeholders keen to develop sports facilities in the town while ensuring the future prosperity of amenity and green spaces in Powys’ largest town.

No transfer of ownership of land will take place prior to 2018 but stakeholders hope the long running saga will take a major step forward next week.

A new football club is set to take up Vaynor Field, one of the areas included in the land transfer, with the intention of developing facilities and eventually include changing rooms needed to compete in higher league football.

Jamie Davies, manager of Newtown Rovers, urged Powys County Council to support the Newtown Unlimited project.

The club plans to reform next season having shelved initial plans to join the Montgomeryshire League this season in order to play on their own pitch.

“Hopefully the land transfer is completed soon,” said Davies. “The new pitch will be a massive boost to Newtown in general and specifically Vaynor.

“We will need to apply for grant aid to do everything we hope to do in order to develop the pitch into a facility suitable for playing in the Mid Wales League so the sooner we take over the land the better.

“Football clubs in this area are great assets to the community, providing a focal point and sporting opportunities for young and old alike, so it would be fantastic to get the go ahead next week so we can push on with applying for grants with an eye to moving in next season.”