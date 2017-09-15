Davies targets podium success in Portuguese round

CHAZ Davies heads to Portugal for the 10th round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) this weekend.

The Presteigne rider and the Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team arrive in Portimao with confidence soaring following his double victory in the last round in Germany.

The Portuguese track, which is back in the calendar after a year absence, is among the most iconic and appreciated by the riders due to its diverse layout, which features also radical elevation changes.

Davies has a good record on the track with two podiums having finished third in 2014 and 2015.

With four rounds to go and 200 points up for grabs, Davies sits in third spot in the championship standings with 276 points and will need a repeat of the last round to maintain his title hopes.

Davies said: “It always feels good to get back to racing, especially coming from a double win in the last round.

“Portimao is a really nice track, we haven’t raced there recently but we’ve always done some testing there over the winter, so it’s a circuit we all know.

“I think its bumpy nature will suit our package. It’s always fun and challenging to ride, because it’s bumpy and the tarmac is a bit different every time we go there, sort of like what happens in motocross, so it’s tough to get every detail right.

“We’ve been on the podium there a couple of times in different weather conditions, but we’ll try our best to improve our stats further. I’m looking forward to get back on the Panigale R.”