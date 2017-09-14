Title bid remains on as Monty ease to Iscoyd triumph

MONTGOMERY IIs kept their promotion bid alive in division two of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League with an eight wicket win at home to lowly Iscoyd IIs.

Charlie Kinsey (3-22) and Neil Tuffin (3-17) dominated the Monty attack to limit the visitors to 94 to defend with Paul Gresty (65) top scoring.

Tom Corfield (35no) carried his bat in reply and was joined by Gareth Griffiths (39) before Lennon Bryan (6no) helped guide the his 98-2 in the 21st over.

Newtown IIs also triumphed in a five wicket win at Ludlow IIs to maintain their own strong end to the season.

Danny Foulkes (4-26) included the prize wicket of Chris Ammonds (125) with Brandon Baynham (2-26) and Craig Davies (2-26) restricting the hosts to 211 to defend.

Chris Bound (45) laid the foundations for victory in reply before middle order knocks from Craig Davies (30) and Alan Jones (29) alongside Richard Smout (59no) guided Town to 213-5 and glory.

Meanwhile Alberbury IIs held out for a draw at St Georges IIs in division one of the Henshalls Reserve League.

Sam Morris (4-27), Ed Roberts (3-29) and Preston Fletcher (2-42) restricted the hosts to just 164-9 with Abhajeet Gill (66no) top scoring alongside knocks from Awais Arif (30) and Ton Griffiths (23).

However Naz Akhtar (4-5) and Allan Myatt (2-12) tore through the Alberbury order in reply before tail end resistance from Ed Roberts (14), Morris (13no) and Fletcher (9no) ensured their side closed on 72-9 for a draw.